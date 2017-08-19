Who owns Rashtrapati Bhavan? All people of India, says President Kovind

on Saturday said that Bhavan should be accessible to as many people as possible and an updated website can ensure that more and more people can be part of its online community.

The President, who met the officers and staff of President's Press Wing here, said that Bhavan is a institution and it belongs to all the people of the country.

" Bhavan should be accessible to as many people as possible. Those in Delhi can visit it by themselves but an updated website and digital presence, in this era of digital technology and social media, can ensure that more and more people in other parts of the country can be part of the Bhavan online community," the said.

He also emphasised the importance of physical health and good conduct of officers and staff of Bhavan.

This was the second in a series of meetings that the has called to acquaint himself with the President's staff. He had met the President's Military Wing officers and staff at Bhavan on August 5, 2017.

Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the President, introduced the Press Wing to the comprising Deputy Press Secretary and message section, library, photo section, multi media studio, reference and clipping cell and printing press.

The Press Wing is responsible for providing information regarding Bhavan.