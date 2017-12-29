RCOM's decision to monetise wireless assets a good development: SBI Chairman

A day after Communications (RCOM) announced it was selling its to Jio, of on Friday termed it a good development and would hopefully set an example for other promoters.

"It is a very good and welcome development. The banks have been fully protected and no loss is expected. Despite the fact that there is a stress in the telecom sector, I am hoping that this will set a very good example for the other promoters also of the companies which are under stress," Kumar told BTVi in an interview.

Infocomm (RJIL), a subsidiary of Industries Limited, on Thursday announced signing of a "definitive agreement" for the acquisition of specified assets of RCOM and its affiliates.

Consequent to the agreement, or its nominees will acquire assets under four categories -- towers, optic fibre cable network, spectrum and -- from RCOM and its affiliates, said in a statement on Thursday.

RCOM's assets which were put up for monetisation include 122.4 of 4G Spectrum in the 800/900/1800/2100 bands, over 43,000 towers, around 1.78 lakh km of fibre with pan- footprint and 248 media convergence nodes, covering five million sq ft used for hosting

Group had on Tuesday said the company has achieved full resolution of Communications' debt, reducing it by Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore by monetising assets.

RCOM bonds jumped from 34 cents to 55 cents on announcement of asset sales to Jio, according to industry sources.

"RIL's acquisition of RCOM's infrastructure, while not entirely surprising, does bring synergies for RIL's telecom business which currently has lease/sharing arrangements with RCOM for some of its existing infrastructure - spectrum, towers and optic fibre backbone," said in a report.

Maintaining its upward trajectory RCOM shares were trading at Rs 34.98 per share, up 12.98 per cent at 12.37 p.m. at the

