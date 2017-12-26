Real Madrid end 2017 atop UEFA rankings

is set to finish 2017 in the top spot of the club table established by UEFA, the governing body of European football.

The rankings are based on results over the last five years, reports

Real Madrid, who have hoisted the trophy three times in the last five years, claimed first place with 148,000 points, ahead of archrival and current leader Barcelona (126,000 points).

Bayern Munich was third with 125,000 points, followed by Atletico Madrid with 122,000.

Turning to Europe's national teams, - champions - head the list with 40,747 points, followed by Portugal, and

--IANS

gau/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)