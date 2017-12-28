Recreating songs works well for me: Gitaz Bindrakhia

Gitaz Bindrakhia says he is in favour of recreating songs as his late father and Bindrakhia had a catalogue of old songs that can be recreated for the current generation.

"Nowadays, recreations are a trend. It works really well for me as my dad had a catalogue of old songs that can be recreated for today's generation. One song that I really wanted to recreate from my father's catalogue was 'Tera yaar bolda', and T-Series made my dream come true," Gitaz said in a statement.

The sixth episode of "T-Series Mixtape Punjabi" that went live on Thursday was a contemporary folk fusion by Gitaz. He performed to his father's songs "Tera yaar bolda" and "Mukhda dekh ke".

"It's a really good concept to take father's legacy forward," Gitaz said.

"It's all about the new vibe in this mix; has been instrumental in keeping the folk and contemporary moods together," he added.

