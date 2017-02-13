Company
Reliance Defence signs agreement to maintain US Navy's 7th Fleet ships

Reliance Shipyard is the first in India to receive MSRA Certification to undertake such operations

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra)-led Reliance Defence and Engineering (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Navy to maintain the vessels of its Seventh Fleet operating in the region.

The Reliance Shipyard at Pipavav in Gujarat was qualified by as an approved contractor in January 2017 to perform complex repair and alteration services for the US Navy.

The Reliance Shipyard is the first in India to have received MSRA Certification to undertake servicing and repairing work for the vessels of Seventh Fleet. The fleet has about 100 vessels of different types including auxiliaries. Currently, these vessels visit Singapore or Japan for such works.

"Reliance Shipyard has been selected after a detailed site survey by US Government representatives in end October 2016," a Rinfra statement said, adding: "This selection by the US Navy is a true recognition of the world-class facility, processes and the high standard of the capability of Reliance Shipyard."

