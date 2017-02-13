Reliance Defence signs agreement to maintain US Navy's 7th Fleet ships

Reliance
Infrastructure (RInfra)-led Reliance
Defence and Engineering (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Navy
to maintain the vessels of its Seventh Fleet operating in the region.
The Reliance
Shipyard at Pipavav in Gujarat was qualified by as an approved contractor in January 2017 to perform complex repair and alteration services for the US Navy.
The Reliance
Shipyard is the first in India to have received MSRA
Certification to undertake servicing and repairing work for the vessels of Seventh Fleet. The fleet has about 100 vessels of different types including auxiliaries. Currently, these vessels visit Singapore or Japan for such works.
"Reliance
Shipyard has been selected after a detailed site survey by US Government representatives in end October 2016," a Rinfra
statement said, adding: "This selection by the US Navy
is a true recognition of the world-class facility, processes and the high standard of the capability of Reliance
Shipyard."
