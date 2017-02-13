Reliance Defence signs agreement to maintain US Navy's 7th Fleet ships

Infrastructure (RInfra)-led Defence and Engineering (RDEL) has signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the to maintain the vessels of its Seventh Fleet operating in the region.

The Shipyard at Pipavav in Gujarat was qualified by as an approved contractor in January 2017 to perform complex repair and alteration services for the

The Shipyard is the first in India to have received Certification to undertake servicing and repairing work for the vessels of Seventh Fleet. The fleet has about 100 vessels of different types including auxiliaries. Currently, these vessels visit Singapore or Japan for such works.

" Shipyard has been selected after a detailed site survey by US Government representatives in end October 2016," a statement said, adding: "This selection by the is a true recognition of the world-class facility, processes and the high standard of the capability of Shipyard."