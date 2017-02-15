Reliance Jio crosses 100 mn customers: Mukesh Ambani

Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said the company's newly-launched telecom venture has crossed 100 million customer base.

"When we started we set a target of 100 million customers in shortest time. Even we didn't imagine we will do it in months. Aadhaar enabled us to acquire a million customers a day, which is unheard of in the industry," Ambani said.

He was speaking at an interactive session at the Nasscom India Leadership Forum 2017 in Mumbai.

" was conceived at a time when the world was fast digitising. What the platform offers is partner with the next generation to solve problems for India to make sure our industries are more productive," Ambani said.

"To my mind, data is the new natural resource. In that sense, India is blessed with 1.3 billion people, for it to have real value it has to be processed into intelligence. Data is the new oil and its benefit is immense to society. India with its young population will have a competitive advantage," he added.