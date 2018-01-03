JUST IN
RGV hopes Pawan Kalyan does a Rajinikanth in Andhra

IANS  |  Chennai 

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma hopes that Telugu film actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan contests all seats in Andhra Pradesh like superstar Rajinikanth is doing in Tamil Nadu.

Varma on Tuesday tweeted: "I wish Pawan Kalyan will contest all seats in Andhra Pradhesh like Rajinikanth (is) doing in Tamil Nadu.

"If he doesn't do, Pawan Kalyan's fans will feel he doesn't have guts like Rajinikanth. It will be an insult to Telugu people's prestige if our superstar has lesser guts than the superstar of Tamil people.

"If Pawan Kalyan doesn't with guts contest in each and every seat of Andhra Pradesh, both his fans and all Telugu people will feel he's just a very ordinary star and not a superstar like Rajinikanth of the Tamil people."

Rajinikanth on December 31, announced his plans for a political career. He will float a new party that will pursue "spiritual politics" and vowed to contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018.

