Ricky Gervais drinks alcohol 'everyday'

IANS  |  London 

Comedian Ricky Gervais says he's been drunk "everyday" since he turned 18.

"I was sober for 18 years -- the first 18 years of my life. And I have been drunk everyday since. There has not been a day when I haven't had a drink," the 56-year-old told dailystar.co.uk.

Gervais has gone through some embarrassing moments due to his love for drinking, including one time when it caused him to soil his own bed. But that has not discouraged him from enjoying a tipple.

"I got fat for 15 years from 30 to 45, then I started to get fit," Gervais said.

"I didn't want to give up any food or drink so I worked out. Now, because I am old, weak and my bones hurt, I cannot work out hard enough to burn off the calories I eat at night," he added.

First Published: Mon, December 25 2017. 01:36 IST

