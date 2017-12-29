Ridley Scott says he's too dangerous' to direct 'Star Wars' film

Scott believes it's "stupid" to hire a who has done low budget films for a movie with a $180 million budget.

Scott says he would be "too dangerous" to helm a like "Star Wars" by producers who like to control, reports variety.com.

Asked if he was ever offered to helm a movie in the "Star Wars" franchise, the said he was "too dangerous" to ever be allowed, and would never hire him because he knows what he is doing.

"I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself. When you get a guy who has done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever," Scott said regarding the studio's history of hiring indie directors.

"It's f***in' stupid," he added.

Scott, who directed the original "Blade Runner" in 1982, thought the 2017 sequel "was f***ing way too long."

"Most of that script's mine," he added, though he is not credited as a for either

"I sit with writers for an inordinate amount of time and I will not take credit, because it means I have got to sit there with a tape recorder while we talk. I can't do that to a But I have to, because to prove I am part of the actual process, I have to then have an endless amount of proof, and I can't be bothered," Scott added.

