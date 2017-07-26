Only certain aspects of privacy qualify as fundamental right: Centre to SC

-
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the right to privacy was a fundamental right but not all its facets will be covered under it.
Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told a nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar "There is a fundamental right to privacy, but it is a wholly qualified right since the right to privacy consists of various aspects and is a sub-species of the right to liberty, every aspect of it will not qualify as a fundamental right".
Venugopal said this as arguments commenced on Wednesday in the course of the hearing by the nine-judge bench on the question whether right to privacy is a fundamental right.
