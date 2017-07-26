TRENDING ON BS
Only certain aspects of privacy qualify as fundamental right: Centre to SC

Every aspect of right to privacy will not qualify as a fundamental right, Centre tells Supreme Court

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Tripods of television crew stand in front of the Indian Supreme Court building in New Delhi
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the right to privacy was a fundamental right but not all its facets will be covered under it.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told a nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar "There is a fundamental right to privacy, but it is a wholly qualified right since the right to privacy consists of various aspects and is a sub-species of the right to liberty, every aspect of it will not qualify as a fundamental right".

Venugopal said this as arguments commenced on Wednesday in the course of the hearing by the nine-judge bench on the question whether right to privacy is a fundamental right.

