RIL to become cash flow-positive: CLSA

Retaining its "buy" recommendation on the Industries (RIL) stock, global on Wednesday said is likely to turn flow-positive this fiscal by reaping benefits of its downstream expansion and expects the company to monetise its

During 2017-18, the Mukesh Ambani-led was expected to end a four-year run of negative flows and report a consolidated free flow of nearly $1 billion, according to the Hong Kong-headquartered

"This year will see a big cash-flow boost as projects of over $40 billion start to deliver in full swing while capex falls.

"Stabilisation of ROGC (refinery off-gas cracker) and petcoke gasification would boost Ebitda (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation)," said the research report.

On Tuesday, announced the successful commissioning of the world's largest 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA)-capacity at Jamnagar in along with downstream plants and utilities.

According to the brokerage, monetisation of the ROGC complex, coupled with the petcoke gasification plant, which is in an advanced stage of commissioning, will boost the Ebitda, or operating income, of the company.

However, "should allow almost a full year of benefit to flow in fiscal 2018-19. Stabilisation of these projects would give a big boost to over 12-15 months", the report said.

Noting that RIL's Jio's monetisation plan entails raising Arpus, and expanding 4G feature phone subscribers, along with the launch of its and enterprise offering, said: "We will also start to see cross-selling and other ways to monetise Reliance's wide customer base, which will be the key "

Focusing on its telecom venture in 2017, managed to gather nearly 15 crore subscribers on the back of cheap plans and high capacity data network, while now expects the company to monetise not only Infocomm customers but also its "industry leading capacities".

RIL's telecom venture can monetise its customer base by cross-selling retail products, said.

"While we also expect a notable decline in capex intensity through 2018, at the same time, successful launch of and enterprise businesses could further add to estimates," it added.

--IANS

bc/in/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)