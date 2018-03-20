RInfra arm moves Delhi HC over arbitration award against DMRC, stocks up 5%

(RInfra) subsidiary (DAMEPL) has moved the High Court seeking execution of the arbitration award of Rs 52 billion it had won against Metro Rail Corp (DMRC), the company said on Tuesday.

"In its petition filed under section 36 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in the division bench headed by Chief Justice of HC, DAMEPL has sought an order for the execution of the award dated May 11, 2017 passed by the and direct to pay a Rs 52 billion," the statement said.

The claim includes principal amount of Rs 29.45 billion along with interest as on date, it added. Reliance infra share price rallied 5% intraday after the subsidiary DAMPEL moved the High Court.