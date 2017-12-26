JUST IN
Rita Ora slammed for new gold tooth

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Singer Rita Ora has been slammed by her fans over social media for posting a video of herself with a new gold tooth.

Ora shared the video on Instagram on December 24 in which she can be seen dancing and singing on the backside of a cab.

However, Ora's fans didn't like her gold tooth, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Wrong on so many levels," one fan wrote. Another one said: "Looks awful."

One fan also questioned whether the tooth is permanent or not. "I hope this isn't permanent?".

Besides the gold tooth, Ora was also seen wearing sparkly gold eye shadow and hoop earrings in the video.

