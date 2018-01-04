Rob denies Chyna's assault claims

Reality TV personality has denied his former fiancee Blac Chynas claims that he assaulted her during an alleged incident in April 2017.

claimed in a lawsuit filed in November last year that had been violent towards her during their tumultuous relationship.

However, has denied any such claims by in his response to her lawsuit.

In his reply, said that did not "suffer any injury or harm" at his hands.

"Plaintiff's causes of action are barred because she did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct by Defendant," part of the response said.

"Damages resulting from any injuries or harm Plaintiff claims to have suffered must also be offset against the damages Defendant suffered as a result of Plaintiff's wrongful acts," the documents further read.

