Rohan Sippy forays into TV with show on scamsters

"Bluffmaster" is debuting in the television space by producing a show titled " No. 1", which will showcase stories of scams and cons inspired by true events.

will also debut on TV with the show, which will go on air on the upcoming entertainment channel Discovery JEET.

"' No. 1' is an exciting opportunity to create an episodic fiction show, featuring stories inspired by true life cons and scams from fake weddings, to online shopping fraud, to related scams, and many more," said in a statement.

"In each of these unique episodes, the talented is the host and investigator, Khan, who unravels these stories for the audience. His presence and persona combined with humour and drama, create a fun and intriguing mood for the show," he added.

Rajesh, who has featured in like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", plays the fictional central character, a 'crime hunter', a smart, witty, specializing in solving scams and cases. The character can assess individual's character with the slightest of exchanges and has this uncanny ability to sniff out a lie.

Excited about his first TV venture, Rajesh said: "For me, and TV both are equal and I have never seen TV as a small medium. I think it is the role and the character which speaks and not the medium. I am enjoying my role as who is not only smart but is funny and a very relatable person as well."

--IANS

rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)