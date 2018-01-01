Rouhani slams Trump as Iran blacks out social media

Iranian has bashed his US counterpart for "sympathising" with anti- protesters even as curbed the amid intensifying demonstrations over corruption.

In his first public comments since the wave of anti- protests began on Thursday, The Irnanian leader said people were free to criticise the but their protests should not lead to violence, the state-run reported.

The authorties in have now blocked access to and the popular Telegram messaging app used by activists to organise and publicise the protests.

Trump has regularly been tweeting his support for protesters in Iran, most recently saying: "The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism."

Trump tweeted on Sunday that it looks like the Iranians "will not take it any longer".

But hit back saying: "This man in who is sympathising with our people has forgotten that he called the Iranian nation terrorists a few months ago. This man who is against the Iranian nation to his core has no right to sympathise with Iranians.

Rouhani's comments came as a security deputy for Tehran's said that 200 people had been arrested after protests on Saturday night including 40 "leaders".

A fourth day of demonstrations saw crowds take to the streets to light fires on the streets and shout "death to the dictator" with water cannon used on a crowd in

The Iranian said: "People are absolutely free to criticise the and protest but their protests should be in such a way as to improve the situation in the country and their life.

"Criticism is different from violence and damaging public properties. Resolving the problems is not easy and would take time. The and people should help each other to resolve the issues."

The demonstrations were fanned in part by messages sent on messaging app, which authorities blocked Sunday along with the photo-sharing app Instagram, which is owned by

Telegram in particular is very popular in Iran, with more than 50 per cent of the country's 80 million population said to be active on the app.

state TV website reported the decision citing an anonymous source who said it was "in line with maintaining peace and security of the citizens."

Also weighing in on the unfolding crisis was Nikki Haley, America's at the UN, who said the country is "being tested by its own citizens".

"We pray that freedom and human rights will carry the day," she said in a statement.

Haley's comments echoed those of US Donald Trump, who earlier on Sunday said the US was watching closely for human rights violations.

"Big protests in The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer," Trump tweeted.

has promised to use an "iron fist" to crush dissent, raising fears of widespread bloodshed after two activists were shot dead in the city of overnight.

The has confirmed the deaths, but said the men were killed by "foreign agents" and not the security forces.

--IANS

ahm/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)