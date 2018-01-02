Ruckus in J&K assembly mars Governor's address

Pandemonium marred Governor N.N. Vohra's opening address to a joint session of the assembly here as the and raised slogans before staging a walkout.

As Vohra started his address at the beginning of the Budget session, members of the NC and stood up shouting slogans against the PDP-BJP coalition government.

They shouted "PDP-BJP Hai Hai' and obstructed Vohra's speech before walking out of the House. Vohra later delivered his address to the bicameral House.

The legislature was scheduled to take up obituary references to former members who passed away since it met the last time.

Earlier, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, brother of was sworn in as a member of the state Legislative Council, the upper House.

Tassaduq Mufti has already been inducted into the state cabinet and he has been assigned the tourism portfolio.

Speaking to the media after staging a walkout from the legislature, Ali Muhammad Sagar, said: "We have walked out of the session against the failure of the

" has failed on every front. Today's protest has been staged to tell the government that it has failed in giving even basic amenities to people."

Both the NC and legislators staged a sit-in outside the legislature after walking out of the House

