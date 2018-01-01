Rush in Himachal temples on first day of 2018

Thousands of devotees from across the region thronged temples in on Monday to mark the beginning of 2018.

"We are expecting arrival of over 20,000 devotees at the temple today," an at the hilltop told IANS.

He said the arrival of devotes would continue for two more days.

One of the busiest shrines in north India, the in district sees a majority of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and

Likewise, an early morning rush was seen at the popular temples of Chintpurni in Una, in Hamirpur, Brajeshwari Devi, Jwalaji and Chamunda Devi in Kangra and Bhimakali and Hateshwari in district.

Devotees would also be able to watch live "darshan" of the Brajeshwari Devi, Naina Devi, Chintpurni and Jwalaji temples and would also be able to offer

--IANS

vg/in

