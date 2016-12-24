TRENDING ON BS
Russia can surpass US anti-missile shield, says Putin

Putin has decided to look to modernise its offensive systems

IANS  |  Moscow 

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's nuclear offensive means are capable of surpassing the anti-missile shield that the United States deploys throughout the world, including the European borders of Russia.

Speaking at his annual press conference on Friday, Putin said he has decided to look to modernise its offensive systems in response to the US decision to deploy a missile defence system, Efe reports.

"We've made progress in improving our nuclear triad systems and this system is much more effective than the US missile defence system," he said.

"We act, let me stress, in full accordance with all our agreements," he added.

At the same time, the Russian leader ruled out entering an arms race with the West so as not to spend resources that Russia does not have.

 

