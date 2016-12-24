Russia can surpass US anti-missile shield, says Putin

Russian President said that Russia's nuclear offensive means are capable of surpassing the anti-missile shield that the United States deploys throughout the world, including the European borders of Russia.

Speaking at his annual press conference on Friday, Putin said he has decided to look to modernise its offensive systems in response to the decision to deploy a missile defence system, Efe reports.

"We've made progress in improving our nuclear triad systems and this system is much more effective than the missile defence system," he said.

"We act, let me stress, in full accordance with all our agreements," he added.

At the same time, the Russian leader ruled out entering an arms race with the West so as not to spend resources that does not have.