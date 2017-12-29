Russia inquiry makes US look very bad: Trump

US has said that he believes Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the investigation, will treat him fairly and insisted there has been "no collusion" discovered by the inquiry, a media report said.

In an interview to on Thursday, Trump said of the investigation: "It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position. So the sooner it's worked out, the better it is for the country."

Asked whether he would order the Justice Department to reopen the investigation into his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton's emails, Trump appeared to remain focused on the investigation.

"I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department," he said, echoing claims by his supporters that as he has the power to open or end an investigation.

"But for purposes of hopefully thinking I'm going to be treated fairly, I've stayed uninvolved with this particular matter."

Hours after he accused of secretly shipping to North Korea, Trump told that he has "been soft" on on trade in the hopes that its leaders will pressure to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

He hinted that his patience may soon end, however, signaling his frustration with the reported shipments.

Despite saying that when he visited in November, his counterpart "treated me better than anybody's ever been treated in the history of China," Trump said that "they have to help us much more".

"We have a nuclear menace out there, which is no good for China," he added.

In the interview, the touted the strength of his campaign victories and his accomplishments in office, including passage of a tax overhaul this month.

But he also expressed frustration and anger at Democrats, who he said refused to negotiate on legislation.

Trump said he still hoped the Democrats will work with him on bipartisan legislation in the coming year to overhaul health care, improve the country's crumbling infrastructure and help young immigrants brought to the country as children.

He told that members of the will eventually cover him more favourably because they are profiting from the interest in his presidency and thus will want him re-elected.

