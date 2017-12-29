Russia inquiry makes US look very bad: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he believes Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia investigation, will treat him fairly and insisted there has been "no collusion" discovered by the inquiry, a media report said.
In an interview to The New York Times on Thursday, Trump said of the investigation: "It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position. So the sooner it's worked out, the better it is for the country."
Asked whether he would order the Justice Department to reopen the investigation into his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton's emails, Trump appeared to remain focused on the Russia investigation.
"I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department," he said, echoing claims by his supporters that as president he has the power to open or end an investigation.
"But for purposes of hopefully thinking I'm going to be treated fairly, I've stayed uninvolved with this particular matter."
Hours after he accused China of secretly shipping oil to North Korea, Trump told The New York Times that he has "been soft" on Beijing on trade in the hopes that its leaders will pressure North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.
He hinted that his patience may soon end, however, signaling his frustration with the reported oil shipments.
Despite saying that when he visited China in November, his counterpart Xi Jinping "treated me better than anybody's ever been treated in the history of China," Trump said that "they have to help us much more".
"We have a nuclear menace out there, which is no good for China," he added.
In the interview, the President touted the strength of his campaign victories and his accomplishments in office, including passage of a tax overhaul this month.
But he also expressed frustration and anger at Democrats, who he said refused to negotiate on legislation.
Trump said he still hoped the Democrats will work with him on bipartisan legislation in the coming year to overhaul health care, improve the country's crumbling infrastructure and help young immigrants brought to the country as children.
He told The New York Times that members of the news media will eventually cover him more favourably because they are profiting from the interest in his presidency and thus will want him re-elected.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU