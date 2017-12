Russia's election commission gives nod to Putin's campaign

Russia's Central Commission (CEC) has registered a group of voters who support the self-nomination of Russian in the 2018 presidential and gave him permission to open a special account for the formation of electoral fund.

The commission has allowed him to officially launch the presidential campaign and collect signatures of voters in his support, according to a video report of the CEC meeting posted on its website on Thursday, reported.

The commission registered a group of voters who support the self-nomination of Putin for the set for March 18, 2018.

The initiative group of voters, which included more than 600 people, voted on Tuesday to nominate him as a candidate in the

The commission also registered Putin's authorized representatives on financial issues and allowed him to open a special electoral account with the country's largest lender needed to start collecting signatures of voters for registration at the elections.

Under Russian legislation, the of subscription lists, promotion materials and all other paperwork should be paid from the electoral account. The size of its contents cannot exceed 400 million rubles ($6.96 million).

On Wednesday, Putin submitted to the CEC documents needed to officially start his 2018 presidential campaign.

These included an application for registration of the group of supporters, a statement of consent to running for president, confirmations of biographical data, as well as income and property ownership data.

As Putin chose to run as an independent candidate, he has to collect no less than 300,000 signatures from his supporters to be registered as a candidate in the race.

