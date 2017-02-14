Russia supplies alpha-emitter for India's Chandrayaan-2

Russian company Isotope (part of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation) on Tuesday said it has supplied Cm-244 alpha-emitter to be installed in a scientific instrument in India's satellite.

In a statement, Isotope said it has supplied Cm-244 alpha-emitter to Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, which comes under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"Radionuclide curium-244 (Cm-244) manufactured by Russian 'State Scientific Center - Research Institute of Atomic Reactors' (JSC SSC RIAR) is a pure alpha-emitter that enables sources to determine chemical composition of any rocks and soils," the statement added.

It will be installed on the Alpha Proton X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) aimed at analysing the lunar surface within the India's second lunar exploration mission

The launch of spacecraft is scheduled for 2018.

According to the statement, has already supplied similar products to USA for launching of three NASA's expeditions - Mars Pathfinder (1997), Opportunity (2004) and Curiosity (2012) dedicated to explore rock chemistry on Mars.

In 2014 the world's first soft landing of the Rosetta spacecraft on Comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko took place. The lander Philae, equipped with Russian made Cm-244 transmitted high-accuracy data about the comet's surface composition to Earth.

Cm-244 production is carried out only by two countries - and the US.