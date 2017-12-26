Russian Deputy PM Mutko to appeal Olympic ban

Russian has said that he will temporarily leave the post as of the (RFU) and challenge a lifetime Olympic ban in the of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Mutko said on Monday at a news briefing that he will temporarily step down as RFU for up to six months so that the federation's operation will not be disturbed during the legal procedure, reports

"One of the union's regulations state that if a is unable to fulfil his duties, he should step down," he said.

"In order for the RFU to proceed with its work I have requested to suspend my duties for the period of up to six months," he said. "I am not resigning and my mandate will be still valid."

The 59-year-old said he will continue to oversee the preparations for World Cup matches to be held in next summer.

will work as of RFU when Mutko is away.

thanked Mutko for the decision. " understands Mutko's decision, which was also taken in the interests of in thanks Mutko for taking such a responsible step and the work he has done so far to prepare for the World Cup," the statement from said.

On December 5, the (IOC) banned Mutko, Russia's then of Sport during the 2014 Winter in Sochi, from participating in for life over his alleged involvement in state-sponsored doping.

The IOC also banned from the 2018 Winter in PyeongChang, in February 2018 over concerns.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied government-backed doping.

