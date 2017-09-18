Ryan International Gurugram to remain closed for another week

in Bhondsi, which reopened on Monday after 10 days after a Class 2 student was found murdered in the washroom of the school, will remain closed for another week, the authorities announced.

"It has been decided to close School, Bhondsi, till Friday. Classes will start from Monday, September 25. Till then safety concerns of the will be addressed," Deputy Director of Public Relation RS Sangwan said in his statement issued on Monday evening.

The School, where a seven-year-old boy was found murdered inside a washroom on September 8, reopened on Monday after the Haryana government suspended the management and appointed Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh as its new administrator.

The media has been barred from entering the premises in Bhondsi, on Sohna road, as it can cause "undue disturbances".

The government has ordered a CBI inquiry into the killing of Pradhuman Thakur of Class 2 who was found with his throat slit inside the washroom within an hour after his father dropped him there.

The father, Varun Chandra Thakur, has moved the Supreme Court over his son's murder, demanding that the should remain closed until the CBI completes its probe into his son's murder. He said there was a possibility of evidence tampering with the re-opening of the

Thakur says that reopening the will erase all evidence about the case.