Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

A Ryanair passenger, fed up with a flight delay, got in trouble after taking the emergency exit and waiting on the wing, the media reported on Wednesday.
His flight from London had been delayed one hour on departure, and passengers were reportedly kept on board for 30 minutes at Malaga, reports the BBC.
The man, reportedly a Polish national in his 50s, sat on the wing for some time before being talked back inside.
He was later arrested by airport security.
Video footage taken by another passenger shows the man setting his hand luggage down before perching on the wing's edge.
A spokesman for Ryanair on Wednesday called the event an "airport security breach".
"Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities," he said.
It is not the first time a Ryanair passenger has taken to the tarmac in Spain, the BBC reported.
In 2016, one passenger in Madrid jumped from a disconnected bridge and sprinted across the tarmac towards a Ryanair plane in an attempt to catch a flight to Gran Canaria.
