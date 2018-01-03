Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

A passenger, fed up with a flight delay, got in trouble after taking the emergency exit and waiting on the wing, the media reported on Wednesday.

His flight from had been delayed one hour on departure, and passengers were reportedly kept on board for 30 minutes at Malaga, reports the

The man, reportedly a Polish national in his 50s, sat on the wing for some time before being talked back inside.

He was later arrested by airport security.

Video footage taken by another passenger shows the man setting his hand luggage down before perching on the wing's edge.

A for on Wednesday called the event an "airport security breach".

" airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities," he said.

It is not the first time a passenger has taken to the tarmac in Spain, the reported.

In 2016, one passenger in jumped from a disconnected bridge and sprinted across the tarmac towards a plane in an attempt to catch a flight to Gran Canaria.

