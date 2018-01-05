S.Africa to bat against India in 1st Test

-
South Africa won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test match against India at the Newlands here on Friday.
For India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut while Hardik Pandya was also included in the squad which is playing with one spinner.
South Africa are playing with four seamers -- Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn -- and a spinner.
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada.
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
