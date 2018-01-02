S.Korea proposes high-level dialogue with Pyongyang

South Korean authorities on Tuesday proposed a high-level dialogue with North on January 9 in the truce village of

"The government proposes holding a senior-level inter-governmental dialogue of the South and the North (Koreas) on January 9 at the Peace House in Panmunjom," told a press conference.

The Peace House is a building in controlled by South Korea, reports news.

The dialogue overture comes a day after North Korean leader said in his New Year address that was willing to take necessary measures, including dispatch of delegation to the South Korea-hosted

Cho anticipated that the two Koreas would frankly discuss issues of mutual concern, relations as well as the issue on North Korea's participation in the to be held in South Korea's county in February .

The said communication channels between the two Koreas in should be restored immediately to hold the inter-Korean, inter-governmental talks, suggesting to discuss details on the January 9 dialogue, such as setting agenda and forming delegations through the restored communication channels.

All communication channels have been severed since the previous under impeached decided unilaterally to close down the in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test in January 2016.

