Business Standard

Saif, Kareena have right to decide their baby's name: Omar Abdullah

After the couple announced their son's name as Taimur, social media users went on to troll the coupl

IANS  |  Srinagar 

File photo: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor during the Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2015 grand finale, in Mumbai
File photo: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor during the Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2015 grand finale, in Mumbai

Omar Abdullah has criticised those who made fun of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their newly-born son Taimur. The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister says that it's their right to decide the name of their baby and the opinion of the rest doesn't matter.

After the star couple announced their son's name as Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, social media users went on to vehemently troll the couple. They questioned why they named their son after "the Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur".

Omar Abdullah hit back at people on Tuesday night and posted: "The only people who get to decide a baby's name are the parents of said baby and the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter?"

Another tweet by him read: "So congrats to Saif and Kareena and a long happy life to their baby son. May Taimur Ali Khan have a happy and healthy life."

