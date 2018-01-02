Salman Khan to front ads of edible oil brands

Superstar will endorse Groups edible brands.

He has joined forces with megastar for the groups's edible business. has three brands in edible business - Healthy & Tasty, Himani Best Choice and Rasoi apart from Bake Magic, a speciality fat brand.

A new commercial starring Salman is expected to go on air soon. The TVC, produced by Opticus Inc, is conceptualised, written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari of "Dangal" fame.

Portraying the diverse gastronomical moods of India, Salman will be seen celebrating the great Indian foodie in the commercial.

" has a huge fan following which is evident from his slew of box office grossers like 'Sultan', 'Kick', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Dabangg' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. We felt he will be the right fit along with Big B to take our brands to a wider consumer base," Aditya Vardhan Agarwal, Director, Group, said in a statement.

brands are endorsed by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Khan, and

