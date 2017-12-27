Salman Khan turns 52, B-Town wishes him more success

With double celebrations in order for -- who turned 52 on Wednesday and is revelling in the success of his latest entertainer " Zinda Hai" -- his colleagues wished the superstar a happy and successful year.

Salman brought in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his friends, including " Zinda Hai" co-star The has crossed Rs 150 crore since releasing on December 22, bringing some much-needed respite at the box office.

He also planned to ensure there was something special for his fans on his special day. So, he decided to offer discount on select merchandise of Being Human clothing and jewellery.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Aamir Khan: Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb! Love.

Sonam Kapoor: Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for.

Ali Abbas Zafar: Happy birthday Some bonds are just special "aur bhai bhai hota hai".

Vishal Dadlani: Happy Birthday, Thank you for your faith, for being so chill and for giving us the space to do what we do in both ' Zinda Hai' and 'Sultan'. You've carried both to amazing heights, and it's been a privilege to have our songs fly along with you."

Bipasha Basu: Happy birthday Many many congratulations for the super success of ' Zinda Hai' too. Celebrations galore.

Pulkit Samrat: Happy Birthday Bhai! Love and hugs! Respect forever, Fan forever.

Mika Singh: Yaaro ka yaar, May you live long bhai. May god bless you with lots of happiness, success and a good health.

Mohanlal: Have the happiest of Happy Birthdays God Bless.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Happy Birthday Salman bhai. God bless you with all the happiness always. Have a super year ahead.

Divya Dutta: Happy birthday to someone who is all heart and rules all hearts!!! Big hug

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Bhau.

Shraddha Kapoor: Happy happy birthday! Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Wish you a rocking birthday and congrats for " Zinda Hai".

