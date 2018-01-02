Samsung to lead premium TV shipments in 2018

The global market for premium televisions sized 75-inches and above is set to rise sharply in 2018, led by South Korean tech Electronics Co, industry data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data compiled by industry tracker IHS Markit, the global sales of such televisions was anticipated to reach 1.69 million units in 2018, rising sharply from 1.15 million units estimated for 2017, New Agency reported.

"While the market's growth remains sluggish due to the expanding penetration of smartphones, the sales of premium TVs are still gradually increasing," an industry insider said.

" Electronics' strategy to focus on products 75-inches and larger seems to be effective," the industry insider added.

is estimated to have sold 151,800 units of TVs (75-inches and larger) in the third quarter, followed by Japan-based with 79,700 units and Samsung's smaller South Korean rival with 34,900 units, data showed.

Industry data showed products sized 75 inches and over accounted for 8.1 per cent of Samsung's combined TV sales in the third quarter of 2017, up from 3.2 per cent posted in the first quarter.

--IANS

ksc/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)