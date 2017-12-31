Sao Paulo eyeing permanent deal for Hebei China Fortune midfielder Hernanes

Sao Paulo are seeking to secure Hebei China Fortune loanee Hernanes on a permanent deal, according to the Brazilian club's football director Ricardo Rocha.
Hernanes rejoined his original club in July on a 12-month loan but the Chinese Super League outfit have the option of ending the deal on December 31, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The most important thing is that Hernanes stays. He is fundamental and has given us a greater quality both on and off the pitch," Rocha told SporTV on Saturday.
Hernanes made 19 appearances for Sao Paulo in 2017 and scored nine goals, prompting calls for Brazil coach Tite to hand the 32-year-old an international recall.
"He has a chance to play in the World Cup [in Russia in June and July] because of the form that he is in," Rocha said.
Hebei China Fortune signed Hernanes from Italy's Juventus on a three-year deal in January. The midfielder's career has also included spells at Lazio and Internazionale.
