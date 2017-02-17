'Sasikala' biopic will be unimaginably shocking: Ram Gopal Varma

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known as RGV, on Friday said his upcoming multilingual biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide VK will be "unimaginably shocking".

is currently serving a four-year jail term after being found guilty in disproportionate assets case.

Talking about the project which has been titled "Sasikala", Varma tweeted: " 'Sasikala' is going to be the story of what happened behind and in front of and only members will understand this."

He went on to add that is, "Don Vito Corleone of the family. She doesn't even offer for you to refuse."

Varma said he will show the true relationship between Jayalalithaa and in his film.

"Truth behind Jayalalithaa and relationship, from what servants told me, is unimaginably shocking and I will show it in my film," he wrote.

Known for helming movies on real life incidents, Varma had previously said that aSasikala' is going to be a very, very sincere from the heart Tamilian love story and absolutely nothing to with fictional non-politics.

Varma is currently busy filming the third installment of the popular crime thriller franchise "Sarkar" and it features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.