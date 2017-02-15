TRENDING ON BS
LIVE: Tension at Kuvathur village, police battalion deployed
Business Standard

Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru as SC refuses more time to surrender

Prior to leaving for Bengaluru, Sasikala went to Jayalalithaa's memorial to pay homage

IANS  |  New Delhi/Chennai 

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. Photo: PTI

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary V K Sasikala on Wednesday headed for Bengaluru as the Supreme Court rejected her plea seeking more time to surrender after it upheld her conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala left Chennai for Bengaluru by road following the Supreme Court decision.

Earlier, in New Delhi, a bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose declined the plea by senior counsel K T S Tulsi in the court.

Tulsi said that Sasikala wanted some time to surrender as she has to manage her affairs. However, the bench made it clear that it would not consider the plea.

Prior to leaving for Bengaluru, Sasikala went to her mentor and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at the Marina Beach in Chennai and paid homage.

The apex court on Tuesday upheld a trial court verdict holding Sasikala and two of her relatives guilty of amassing disproportionate assets had directed her to surrender to the trial court forthwith to undergo her remaining sentence.

She was convicted by the trial court to four years jail term and a fine of Rs 10 crore in a corruption case.

