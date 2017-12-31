Sassuolo snatches 1-1 draw against Roma

Roma was held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo in a 19th round match at the here.

opened the scoring for Roma 31 minutes into the match on Saturday, reports

With 12 minutes to go, netted the equaliser to give Sassuolo a 1-1 away draw.

Roma remains in the fourth position with 39 points, one point behind Inter Milan, which is set to host fifth-placed later on Saturday.

Sassuolo is in 14th place with 21 points.

Udinese won 2-1 in an away game over Bologna while Torino gained a single point in the league table after a scoreless draw against Genoa.

Udinese occupies the eighth position with 27 points, three points behind sixth-placed Sampdoria, which defeated Spal 2-0.

Also on Saturday, Atalanta suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Cagliari while Benevento beat Chievo Verona 1-0 in the same round.

--IANS

gau/mr

