Sassuolo snatches 1-1 draw against Roma

Roma was held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo in a Serie A 19th round match at the Olimpico stadium here.
Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring for Roma 31 minutes into the match on Saturday, reports Efe.
With 12 minutes to go, Simone Missiroli netted the equaliser to give Sassuolo a 1-1 away draw.
Roma remains in the fourth position with 39 points, one point behind Inter Milan, which is set to host fifth-placed Lazio later on Saturday.
Sassuolo is in 14th place with 21 points.
Udinese won 2-1 in an away game over Bologna while Torino gained a single point in the league table after a scoreless draw against Genoa.
Udinese occupies the eighth position with 27 points, three points behind sixth-placed Sampdoria, which defeated Spal 2-0.
Also on Saturday, Atalanta suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Cagliari while Benevento beat Chievo Verona 1-0 in the same round.
