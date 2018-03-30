Rajeev Satav replaces Ashok Gehlot as Congress in-charge of Gujarat

President on Friday appointed as the party in-charge of Gujarat in place of and Jitendra Singh its pointsman in Odisha, replacing B K Hariprasad.

However, Gehlot will continue as the All India Committee (AICC) General Secretary.

Gehlot, who had won praise for the Congress' good show in the Gujarat elections, is likely to be given some other responsibility ahead of the upcoming election in Rajasthan and next year's Lok Sabha polls.

It is also believed within party circles that Gehlot is the party's formidable face in Rajasthan and a strong contender for the chief ministerial candidate in the state, which is scheduled to go to the polls in December this year.

He has been the chief minister of the state from 1998 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2013.

Satav, who is now the party's Gujarat in-charge, is an MP from Hingoli in Maharashtra. Gandhi's close aide Jitendra Singh, a former union minister of state for home, replaces Hariprasad in Odisha where assembly polls are scheduled next year.

"The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of B K Hariprasad who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC General Secretary in-charge, Odisha," said a statement by AICC General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi.

Gandhi has also appointed Lalji Desai as the Chief Organiser of the All India Seva Dal in place of Mahendra Joshi.

"The party recognises the hard work and contribution of Mahendra Joshi who is stepping down from his responsibility as Chief Organiser of the Seva Dal," said another statement.