Sathiyan leads the way in TT world rankings

Indian paddler G. Sathiyan broke into the top-100 while six other male and three female players hit the in Table world rankings, released on Tuesday.

The IITF rankings have undergone a sea change after the new system was approved by the meeting in September 2017.

The new system provides for a more dynamic world ranking based on paddlers' performance and results during the entire year.

In addition, the system also encourages players to participate in more and more events rather than being inactive, affecting the individual's rankings.

Sathiyan, who was nowhere near the top-100 bracket until a few months ago, is the leader today at world No. 49, thus pushing A. to the second spot at No. 51. They are followed by Soumyajit Ghosh (58), Harmeet Desai (60), Sanil Shetty (68) and (87).

As for the women paddlers, Manika Batra tops the world chart among Indians at 62, while (74) and Madhurika Patkar (81) trailing the leader.

In under-18 boys, Manav Thakkar at 18 is followed by Manush Shah at 47 while Snehit Surravajjula is placed 64. In the girls' section, three Indians Archana Kamath (34), Selenadeepthi Selvakumar (95) and Yashini Sivashankar (99) are in top 100.

In junior Boys, Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta is placed at No. 52. He is followed by Payas Jain (74) and Yashansh Malik 85) while in Junior Girls Diya at 21 way ahead of the two compatriots (63) and Vanshika Bhargava (70).

