Saudi Arabia, UAE introduce VAT for first time

and the (UAE) introduced the Value Added (VAT) for the first time from Monday.

It is a five per cent on most goods and services to boost revenue. The VAT will be applied on food, clothes, and gasoline, phone, water and electricity bills, as well as hotel reservations, the reported.

Some outgoings were exempt from the or given a zero- rating, including medical treatment, and public transport.

The estimates that in the first year, VAT income will be around 12 billion dirhams ($3.3 billion).

"The imposition of VAT will help to raise revenues of the to be utilised for infrastructure and developmental works," said Mohammed Al-Khunaizi, a member of the (consultative ) Council.

Organisations such as the have long called for Gulf countries to diversify their sources of income away from

In Saudi Arabia, more than 90 per cent of budget revenues come from the in the it is roughly 80 per cent.

Both countries have already taken steps to boost government coffers.

In Saudi Arabia, this included a on tobacco and soft drinks as well as a cut in some subsidies offered to locals. In the UAE, road tolls were hiked and a tourism was introduced.

But there were no plans to introduce income tax, where most residents pay zero per cent on their earnings.

The other members of the -- Bahrain, Kuwait, and -- have also committed to introduce VAT, though some have delayed plans until at least 2019.

