SC attaches Sahara's Aamby Valley

Asks for list of properties that can be put to auction to realise Rs 14,000 cr of principle amount

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
The Supreme Court on Monday attached Sahara group's Aamby Valley property in Pune for the recovery of Rs 14,799 crore that the group's two companies involved in real estate have to pay investors.

The bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A.K. Sikri also directed Sahara to submit a list of its properties which are free from any charges by February 20. It directed the next hearing of the matter on February 27.

Sahara in the meanwhile deposited Rs 600 crore as directed by the Centre by its November 28, 2016, order for continued parole of Subrata Roy and others.

