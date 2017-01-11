SC rejects probe into alleged Birla-Sahara payoffs to Modi

-
In a breather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for probing alleged payoffs by the Birla-Sahara groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.
No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless, said the apex court.
Income Tax Settlement Commission has also found prima facie that material recovered from Sahara were fabricated, said Supreme Court.
