TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Didn't name any religion or community: Sakshi Maharaj defends remarks

Rajasthan: India's seventh largest state, lowest in female literacy
Business Standard

SC rejects probe into alleged Birla-Sahara payoffs to Modi

No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless

IANS  |  New Delhi 

SC dismisses TN plea seeking recall of 2014 verdict banning Jallikattu

In a breather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for probing alleged payoffs by the Birla-Sahara groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless, said the apex court.

Income Tax Settlement Commission has also found prima facie that material recovered from Sahara were fabricated, said Supreme Court.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

SC rejects probe into alleged Birla-Sahara payoffs to Modi

No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless

No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless

In a breather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for probing alleged payoffs by the Birla-Sahara groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless, said the apex court.

Income Tax Settlement Commission has also found prima facie that material recovered from Sahara were fabricated, said Supreme Court.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

SC rejects probe into alleged Birla-Sahara payoffs to Modi

No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless

In a breather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for probing alleged payoffs by the Birla-Sahara groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

No case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless, said the apex court.

Income Tax Settlement Commission has also found prima facie that material recovered from Sahara were fabricated, said Supreme Court.

image
Business Standard
177 22