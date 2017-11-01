SC seeks special courts for politicians facing cases

The Supreme on Wednesday directed the Central to set up special courts to exclusively try politicians facing criminal cases so that the trial in such cases is expedited.

The bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Navin Sinha gave the the six weeks' time to place before it the scheme for setting up of such fast track courts and the finances involved for its implementation.

The top also sought the status of the trial in 1,581 cases involving politicians since 2014, and how many fresh cases have been filed against politicians and lawmakers in three years since 2014 as it fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing.

--IANS

pk/him/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)