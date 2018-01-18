SC strikes down ban on 'Padmaavat' by Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana govts

The on Thursday stayed the operation of orders banning the release of the film "Padmaavat" by the Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments.

Staying the "notifications and orders" banning the release of the controversial film by the three states, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A. M.

Khanwilklar and Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said that the remaining states will also not issue orders banning the screening of the film.

Referring to its earlier judgement, the court said that it was incumbent upon the state governments to ensure the maintanence of law and order.

The court order came on the plea by the producers of the film -- Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures -- challenging the ban on the screening of the film by the Gujarat, Rajasthan nand Haryana governments.