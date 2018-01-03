Schalke sign Nuremberg striker Tuechert

Schalke have completed the transfer of youngster Cedric Teuchert from second division side Nuremberg, both football sides confirmed on Wednesday.
The "Royal Blues" have reinforced their offence with the signing of Germany Under-21 striker Cedric Teuchert, who has put pen to paper on a deal until summer 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Cedric is a young, talented player who has a cheeky style of play and a nose for goals. We want him to take the next step together with us," Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco said.
Teuchert started his senior career in 2014 at Nuremberg where he played since 2009 as a youth player. He made 41 appearances and provided eleven goals and six assists.
The 20-year-old striker played his way through Germany's youth teams. He is currently part of Germany's Under-21 where he scored twice in three caps.
"We have been working hard to sign Cedric and are very happy that he opted for Schalke," sporting director Christian Heidel told the club's official homepage.
Runner-up Schalke clash with fifth placed Leipzig at the 18th round in Bundesliga on Saturday.
--IANS
tri/dg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU