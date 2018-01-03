Schalke sign Nuremberg striker Tuechert

have completed the transfer of youngster from second division side Nuremberg, both sides confirmed on Wednesday.

The "Royal Blues" have reinforced their offence with the signing of Under-21 striker Cedric Teuchert, who has put pen to paper on a deal until summer 2021, reports

"Cedric is a young, talented who has a cheeky style of play and a nose for goals. We want him to take the next step together with us," said.

Teuchert started his senior career in 2014 at where he played since 2009 as a He made 41 appearances and provided eleven goals and six assists.

The 20-year-old striker played his way through Germany's youth teams. He is currently part of Germany's Under-21 where he scored twice in three caps.

"We have been working hard to sign Cedric and are very happy that he opted for Schalke," told the club's official homepage.

Runner-up clash with fifth placed at the 18th round in on Saturday.

--IANS

tri/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)