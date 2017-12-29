SDMC bans display of non-veg food items

The (BJP)-ruled South Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has ordered eateries to keep all meat -- raw or cooked -- out of sight as "it can hurt sentiments".

Sources said the ban, which was proposed by a from Najafgarh, will be effective in about a month's time.

Abdul Wajid Khan, an (AAP) in the South civic body, supported the order.

"Yes, the should be kept away from the sight. We are completely against these being sold openly," Khan told IANS.

"The seller should have the licence to sell it and should go about it by storing it inside somewhere," he said.

--IANS

mg/nir

