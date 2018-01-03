Sebi hikes transaction charges on commodity exchanges

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) on Wednesday hiked the ratio between highest to lowest charges in "the turnover slab" levied by Commodity Derivatives Exchanges.

"The exchanges will ensure that the ratio between highest to lowest charges in the turnover slab of any contract is not more than 2:1," the regulator said in a circular adding that the new provision will be effective from 30 days of the issue.

At present, the ratio between highest to lowest charges in the turnover slab of any contract is not more than 1.5:1.

In September 2016, had prescribed norms for commodity derivatives exchanges while levying charges for the commodity derivatives trade.

The Commodity Derivatives Exchanges levy different charges for different commodities' contracts and even in the case of contracts of the same commodity.

--IANS

