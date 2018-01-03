Second Russia-China oil pipeline becomes operational

The second pipeline between and began operations this week, which would double China's annual import of Russian crude oil, the state-owned Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The line became operational on Monday and has an annual capacity of 15 million tonnes. It would increase China's annual imports of Russian to 30 million tonnes.

The 941.8-kilometre-long line will boost China's security as the production of in the northeast of the country has started to decline, news reported.

is also a key supplier of for under Beijing's strategy to cut down on coal consumption and reduce the high levels of pollution in large stretches of the country.

The between the two countries is due to transport 38 billion cubic metres of gas annually to from this year onwards.

--IANS

soni/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)