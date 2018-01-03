Second Russia-China oil pipeline becomes operational

-
-
The second oil pipeline between Russia and China began operations this week, which would double China's annual import of Russian crude oil, the state-owned China Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The line became operational on Monday and has an annual capacity of 15 million tonnes. It would increase China's annual imports of Russian crude oil to 30 million tonnes.
The 941.8-kilometre-long line will boost China's energy security as the production of crude oil in the northeast of the country has started to decline, Efe news reported.
Russia is also a key supplier of natural gas for China under Beijing's strategy to cut down on coal consumption and reduce the high levels of pollution in large stretches of the country.
The gas pipeline between the two countries is due to transport 38 billion cubic metres of gas annually to China from this year onwards.
--IANS
soni/dg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
