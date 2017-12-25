Separatist leader Andrabi released from jail

Andrabi, of the women's separatist group "Dukhtaran-e-Milat" (Daughters of Faith) was on Monday released from a jail here, authorities said.

and her secretary, Fahmeeda Sofi, were booked in May this year under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the authorities and shifted to a jail in winter capital Jammu.

The on August 31 quashed the PSA detention order against the two separatist women leaders following which they were shifted to the Srinagar central jail from where they were released on Monday.

--IANS

sq/him/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)