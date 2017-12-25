JUST IN
Business Standard

Separatist leader Andrabi released from jail

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Asiya Andrabi, chief of the women's separatist group "Dukhtaran-e-Milat" (Daughters of Faith) was on Monday released from a jail here, authorities said.

Andrabi and her secretary, Fahmeeda Sofi, were booked in May this year under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the authorities and shifted to a jail in winter capital Jammu.

The state high court on August 31 quashed the PSA detention order against the two separatist women leaders following which they were shifted to the Srinagar central jail from where they were released on Monday.

First Published: Mon, December 25 2017. 14:58 IST

