J&K: ED cracks whip on separatists, arrests Shabir Shah for terror funding

Senior separatist leader is being flown to on Wednesday following his arrest by (ED) officials here on Tuesday.

Police sources said ED officials "executed a non-bailable warrant issued against Shah by a court".

Shah was shifted from his uptown Sant Nagar residence here to Humhama police station in Badgam district on Tuesday evening.

He was to reach on Wednesday morning, sources said.

"The arrest followed disclosures by hawala dealer Muhammad Aslam Wani, who has admitted having passed on hawala money worth Rs 2.25 crore to Shah," sources said.

Seven separatist leaders, arrested on Monday by the Investigation Agency (NIA), were produced before the designated NIA court in on Tuesday.

The court remanded the accused to NIA custody for 10 days for custodial interrogation in connection with a case being investigated by the agency.