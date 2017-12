At least seven people were killed on Monday in a suicide bomb attack near Afghanistan's intelligence agency here, officials said.

The attacker, who was on foot, triggered the bomb around 8 a.m., near an office of the in the capital city's Shashdarken neighbourhood, Nasrat Rahimi, of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, told news.

One other person was injured and the toll might increase, according to the

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

