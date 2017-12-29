Several die in New York apartment blaze

Multiple deaths were reported in a fire that raged through a City apartment in area, the US media reported.

More than 170 firefighters were on the scene of the huge blaze late on Thursday that killed at least six people and injured more than a dozen, authorities said. A Post report said the number of deaths was 11.

The deadly blaze at 2363 Prospect Ave. in the Belmont section of the borough began at about 7 p.m., The Post quoted a fire official as saying.

A witness, Jamal Flicker, said he spotted flames erupting near trash cans.

"It started down where they take the garbage. The smoke was crazy, people screaming, 'Get out!' I heard a woman yelling, 'We're trapped, help!' " Flicker said. It quickly spread into a four-alarm blaze.

Another witness Xanral Collins said he feared small children were among the dead.

"A father ran into the building, he couldn't get in," Collins said. "I saw him screaming, 'My babies are dead! My babies are dead!' "

Eric Phillips, Bill de Blasio's press secretary, said at least six people were dead, reported.

Phillips tweeted, "Will be more. Horrible. on scene. here shortly."

The firefighters rescued at least 15 people, a told Daily News. Twelve of the victims were in critical condition.

Crews were working in sub-freezing temperatures to extinguish the blaze in the 101-year-old, five-story walkup apartment building, which is located a block from Zoo.

The building was erected in 1916, Times reported.

